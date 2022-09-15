BGYO’s Akira, BINI’s Aiah get scholarship from Enderun

MANILA – BGYO member Akira and BINI’s Aiah secured scholarship grants from an international school to pursue their college degrees.

The two P-pop stars benefited from the partnership of talent agency Star Magic and Enderun Colleges, getting two of the five scholarship grants available.

Akira and Aiah will take up Multimedia Arts as their program in the school.

“Sobrang saya nung nabalitaan namin na natanggap kami ni Aiah. Medyo unrealistic kasi parang ang laking pangalan nung Enderun tapos binigyan kami ng pagkakataon ng Star Magic na mag-aral don sa school na 'yun,” Akira told Star Magic Inside News.

Aiah echoed the same sentiments, adding that she has been wanting to study in Enderun and finish a college degree.

“Even before they told me about it I actually knew about Enderun and the quality of education they offered. I even remember, if I do Kumu Live I mentioned it because I was really that excited, especially that it has been three years na po the last time I went to college -- enroll lang po siya,” she shared.

According to Akira, he did not expect to get a scholarship, knowing that a lot of artists applied for it.

The two performers said that the course they are taking is in line with their job in ABS-CBN.

“Sakto siya kasi sa trabaho namin ngayon and mas kumbaga mas naiintindihan namin kung ano 'yung kalakaran and 'yung way behind the camera works ng mga tao sa multimedia, sa buong network sa ABS-CBN,” Akira said.

Aiah revealed that Multimedia Arts was one of her three choices back then, hoping to work in the production before.

“Even before being part of BINI mas na-imagine ko sarili ko working behind the camera, the production stuff, and all. Grateful po talaga ako kasi tumpak po siya, nakapag-aral po ako ulit ng college with the course that I would want to take din if ever,” she continued.

Akira and Aiah know the importance of having a diploma despite being in the showbiz industry already.

Akira's mother, for instant, would always remind him how some people would look down on those who did not finish school.

“Importante talagang matapos at makakuha ng diploma kasi hindi mo lang siya magagamit sa isang bagay, pwede mo siyang magamit sa maraming bagay,” he added.

“You could use that as your plan B when you want to start something new again. At least when you graduate and you get that diploma, there's a sense of achievement din for all the hard work you did going to school,” Aiah seconded.

