BINI to launch comeback album with live showcase

BINI is composed of (clockwise from top left) Maloi, Aiah, Jhoanna, Colet, Mikha, Stacey, Sheena, and Gwen. Star Music

MANILA — BINI, the 8-member P-pop act dubbed the “nation’s girl group,” will mark the release of its comeback album with a live showcase in October.

Titled “Feel Good,” the album launch will be held at the SM City North Edsa Sky Dome on October 1, with ticket prices ranging from P500 to P1,800, inclusive of a copy of the album.

#BINI : We know you've been waiting for this! 💗



BINI's 'Feel Good' Album Launch Showcase happens this 10.01.22 | 6PM at the SM North EDSA Sky Dome.



Get your tickets beginning TODAY via @smtickets :

🗓️ 09.11.22 | 1PM

🎟️ https://t.co/L7rK4FEmhb#BINIfever @bini_members pic.twitter.com/4fdfSOsSyu — BINI_PH (@BINI_ph) September 11, 2022

Ahead of the live event, BINI will release a pre-album single and its music video on September 22, and the official comeback single plus its music video on September 29, the same day the full album drops.

BINI “September fever” has so far seen the group releasing a dance track for a makeup brand, unveiling a collaboration with a messaging app, and performing at live events of a livestreaming platform and an online shopping app.

#BINI : F- from the fearless fabulous girls pursuing their dreams to be realized, get ready for some Fantastic Feels music coming this 09.22.22!



Follow BINI on @Spotify: https://t.co/mkIQ8ejZ0c#BINIfever @bini_members pic.twitter.com/9lwK3ORFz9 — BINI_PH (@BINI_ph) September 11, 2022

Over the weekend, BINI also went viral for its dance cover of “Fever” from the K-pop boy group ENHYPEN.

BINI’s sophomore album is arriving nearly a year after the release of its debut album, “Born to Win,” which produced the TikTok sensation “Na Na Na” among other hits.

Before they were launched as a girl group in June 2021, BINI’s members trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy — a rigorous program that has paid off, in light of their successive achievements in the past year.

Most recently, BINI was hailed P-Pop Group of the Year by TikTok Philippines, alongside BGYO, MNL48, and SB19.

