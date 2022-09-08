MANILA – It may not be the original date they had wanted for their big day, but Vickie Rushton and Jason Abalos still experienced a “perfect wedding.”

The former beauty queen and actress revealed on Instagram that they initially postponed the wedding because of the pandemic.

“Our wedding which was scheduled earlier this year was postponed due to the pandemic. We tried to push through with the original plan (even thought of having a civil wedding first) because everything was almost ready,” she said.

But luck was not on their side when her family’s flight got cancelled.

“That’s when we decided to move the wedding. So, we replanned and had the most perfect wedding,” Rushton said.

Just like how they envisioned it, Rushton said their wedding was intimate, simple, laidback and low-key – attended only by their families and close friends.

She also thanked their wedding suppliers, coordinator, and everyone who sent them best wishes.

The couple exchanged wedding vows on September 1 at San Antonio de Padua Parish in Silang, Cavite.

Abalos, 37, and Rushton, 30, were a dashing couple in Francis Libiran creations, as seen in photos shared by Nice Print Photography.

The former Kapamilya leading man and the pageant titlist have been together for 11 years. They first went public with their relationship in 2011, but had been dating as early as 2010.

Abalos rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist of “Star Circle Quest,” while Rushton crossed over to showbiz from pageantry via the 2014 edition of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Rushton retired from pageantry in June 2021, after she became ineligible for international competitions due to age limit. Three months later, Abalos, who had been vocal of his support for Rushton’s pageant dreams, finally got to propose.

