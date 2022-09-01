Vickie Rushton and Jason Abalos get married on September 1. Nice Print Photography

MANILA — (UPDATED) Celebrity couple Jason Abalos and Vickie Rushton are finally married after over a decade together.

The actor and the beauty queen exchanged wedding vows on Thursday afternoon at San Antonio de Padua Parish in Silang, Cavite.

Abalos, 37, and Rushton, 30, were a dashing couple in Francis Libiran creations, as seen in photos shared by Nice Print Photography.

They got engaged in September 2021 and belatedly announced the milestone in June this year.

The former Kapamilya leading man and the pageant titlist have been together for 11 years. They first went public with their relationship in 2011, but had been dating as early as 2010.

Abalos rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist of “Star Circle Quest,” while Rushton crossed over to showbiz from pageantry via the 2014 edition of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

During her stint in the reality competition, they publicly hurdled challenges in their relationship, after Rushton opened up about their issues and was then romantically linked to fellow housemate Daniel Matsunaga.

Despite the apparent rift that unfolded on national television, Abalos and Rushton remained together, with only the beauty queen’s pageant aspirations left to tick off in their checklist before settling down.

Rushton retired from pageantry in June 2021, after she became ineligible for international competitions due to age limit. Three months later, Abalos, who had been vocal of his support for Rushton’s pageant dreams, finally got to propose.

Related video: