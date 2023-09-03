K-pop star Park Jihoon guests at the Korea Travel Fiesta in Makati City on September 2, 2023. The event is in line with South Korea's "Visit Korea Year 2023-2024" initiative where they offer various events, travel packages, and promotional campaigns using K-culture to boost visitors to the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- For K-pop star Park Jihoon, going to a ski resort is his ideal winter vacation.

He also said a lip balm and hot pack are his winter travel essentials.

Park shared his travel preferences during the opening ceremony of the Korea Travel Fiesta in Manila Saturday, where he was the special guest.

When asked about his traveling style, Park admitted that though he likes to travel, he is recently too busy to do so.

But given the chance, his ideal winter vacation is to go skiing in a ski resort.

For those who are not into skiing or winter sports, Park also said they can just go on a “hocance” (a Korean slang for staycation) in Korea.

Park was in the Philippines to promote the “Visit Korea Year 2023-2024”.

Aside from inviting Filipino Mays to visit Korea this coming winter, Park also performed hist hits “Lost”, “Rollin” and “Tomorrow” for his fans.

WATCH: Park Jihoon performs "Tomorrow"



He also invited Philippine Mays to visit Korea. pic.twitter.com/YSMDoy9GHt — Rose Carmelle Lacuata (@carmellelacuata) September 2, 2023

The 24-year-old Park rose to fame in 2017 as a contestant in the second season of the survival show "Produce 101," where he finished in second place, leading to his inclusion in the temporary boy group Wanna One.

After Wanna One's disbandment in December 2018, Park pursued a solo music career and ventured into acting, starring in notable dramas such as "At a Distance, Spring Is Green" and "Weak Hero Class."

