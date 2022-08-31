Home > Life LOOK: Cebuana beauty queens gather for fashion show ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 31 2022 07:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Cebuana beauty queens recently headlined a fashion show for a homegrown jewelry brand. Cebu dominates PH pageant scene in 2021 Spotted on the runway at Oro China's 55th anniversary fashion show were Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez and her batchmate, second runner-up Steffi Aberasturi. The former wore a Philip Rodriguez gown, while the latter donned a Jun Escario creation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ORIGIN MODEL & ARTIST MGMT (@originmanagement) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steffi Aberasturi (@steffiaberasturi) Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Perez was pretty in pink in her Philip Tampus gown, while Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo modeled a yellow outfit by Mike Yapching. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ORIGIN MODEL & ARTIST MGMT (@originmanagement) View this post on Instagram A post shared by ORIGIN MODEL & ARTIST MGMT (@originmanagement) Also part of the program were Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados wearing Cary Santiago, Miss Earth 2014 Jamie Herrell in Rei Escario, and Miss Intercontinental 2014 second runner-up Kris Janson in Hanz Coquilla Alta Costura. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ORIGIN MODEL & ARTIST MGMT (@originmanagement) View this post on Instagram A post shared by ORIGIN MODEL & ARTIST MGMT (@originmanagement) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Janson (@itskrisjanson) Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber beauty queen, fashion Read More: beauty queens fashion Beatrice Gomez Tracy Perez Nicole Borromeo Gazini Ganados /entertainment/09/01/22/more-restored-ph-film-classics-to-return-to-big-screen/video/news/09/01/22/alarm-sounded-over-controversial-queen-of-canada/news/09/01/22/henry-to-enhance-habagat-bring-rains-over-western-luzon/entertainment/09/01/22/leonardo-dicaprio-camila-morrone-break-up-reports/video/life/09/01/22/2022-ramon-magsaysay-awardees-announced