LOOK: Cebuana beauty queens gather for fashion show

Cebuana beauty queens recently headlined a fashion show for a homegrown jewelry brand.

Spotted on the runway at Oro China's 55th anniversary fashion show were Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez and her batchmate, second runner-up Steffi Aberasturi.

The former wore a Philip Rodriguez gown, while the latter donned a Jun Escario creation.

Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Perez was pretty in pink in her Philip Tampus gown, while Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo modeled a yellow outfit by Mike Yapching.

Also part of the program were Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados wearing Cary Santiago, Miss Earth 2014 Jamie Herrell in Rei Escario, and Miss Intercontinental 2014 second runner-up Kris Janson in Hanz Coquilla Alta Costura.

