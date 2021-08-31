Heart Evangelista denies she is ‘crazy rich’

Photo from Heart Evangelista's Instagram

MANILA -- She may have been branded as a real-life "crazy rich Asian," but Heart Evangelista disagrees with the label.

Despite what appeared to be a lavish lifestyle with collections of luxury bags, jewelry, shoes, and clothes, the actress insisted her extravagance comes from many years of working in the entertainment industry.

“I'm not crazy rich. I've been working for a long time so meron din akong sarili ko,” said Evangelista whose showbiz career spans for 23 years.

During an interview with broadcaster Karen Davila, the actress and entrepreneur addressed speculation that she is spending her husband Chiz Escudero’s money.

The couple denied the allegations, citing their prenuptial agreement which mandates that they will handle their respective finances, separately.

“We have a prenup. What's hers is hers. What's mine is mine. Sen. Miriam (Santiago) asked that we have a prenup,” Escudero said. “But when one passes, we will be inheriting from each other.”

Evangelista admitted that she got shy at first when Santiago brought up the idea of prenup agreement on national television.

“Nung umpisa nahihiya ako. When Tita Miriam said it, she said it first on TV. And then my mom na hindi ko kinakausap, I'll only [approve] if you have prenup,” the actress said.

But she still agreed to a prenup to assure Escudero and his twins from his first marriage that she will not be using the politician’s money.

“Para malinis. For me, I wanted him to feel na hindi ko siya gagamitin,” Evangelista said.

The actress and influencer also mentioned that whenever she buys items for herself, she also buys one for Escudero’s children, especially her stepdaughter.

Evangelista was proud to say that her husband taught her to have discipline and maturity with respect to the money she earns and spends.

“It's funny. We are so opposite. When I shop before, napipikon siya sa 'kin. 'Ilang bibig na napakain mo diyan?' Sapatos lang 'yun... In the beginning, doon kami nagbabanggaan,” Evangelista revealed.

The actress admitted that her income now comes mostly from endorsements, deals with brands, posting on social media, and YouTube.

Three years ago, Evangelista was featured in Harper's Bazaar as one of the real crazy rich Asians, according to author Kevin Kwan.