Why Heart would forgive Chiz should he cheat on her

Screenshot from Karen Davila's vlog.

Is cheating a deal breaker in a relationship? For many, yes. For Heart Evangelista, not exactly.

Evangelista said in an interview with broadcaster Karen Davila that she would be willing to forgive her husband, Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero, should she learn he was cheating on her.

In a discussion about their marriage, Davila asked Evangelista and Escudero about what could break them up.

Escudero answered cheating, but Davila was surprised when Evangelista said she does not think being unfaithful should be a reason for their marriage to fall apart.

“Yes, because I love him. I don't love him as a lover, I love him also as a friend,” Evangelista said, adding that she will not let her husband and the hypothetical mistress have a happy ending, an explanation that got Escudero and Davila to laugh.

“So, you guys gonna have your happy ending? No, I'm gonna stay with you till the end. I'm not gonna give you your happy ending.”

The conversation also dove into whether Escudero still feels jealous over Evangelista’s former boyfriends.

“I don’t think so,” the smiling governor said.

But Evangelista was not sure, citing how she learned about her husband's YouTube history.

According to Evangelista, she wondered why the recommended videos on Escudero’s account were about some of her past boyfriends. Upon checking the history, she learned that Escudero was watching them on the streaming platform.

Defending himself, Esudero said: “The motivation is not jealousy, it's curiosity.”

The couple were married in February 2015 at Balesin. Escudero has twins in a previous marriage.-