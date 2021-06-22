WATCH: In rare moment, Heart Evangelista's mom publicly supports actress' marriage

Cecile Ongpauco (center) shares what she likes about the marriage of her daughter Heart Evangelista (left) and Chiz Escudero (right). Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Fans of Heart Evangelista were happy to see the actress' mother publicly showing support for her marriage for the first time in years.

Cecile Ongpauco made a rare appearance in Evangelista's latest vlog, which also featured the actress' sister Camille.

Evangelista said she is happy to finally have her mom in her YouTube channel, pointing out that her last public appearance is her "horrible interview."

"The last time that people saw you on YouTube was pretty awkward because it was your horrible interview," she told her mother.

Ongpauco agreed, saying: "That was a nightmare."

At one point, Evangelista asked Ongpauco to share her thoughts about her marriage to Sorsogon Governor Francis "Chiz" Escudero, which she disapproved of more than a decade ago.

"You're fine, you're happy," she replied.

Escudero was then brought into the frame by Evangelista, prompting Ongpauco to tell the governor: "You know what I like about your marriage? You allow each other to grow. You don't stunt her growth."

"You don't cramp her style. I think that's what's good about their marriage. He allows her to grow, mature on her own," she added.

Evangelista's parents did not attend the actress' 2015 wedding, after publicly telling the then-senator to leave their daughter.

"Wala kaming problema kay Heart," Ongpauco said in a 2013 interview. "Ang problema namin itong si Mr. Escudero. Parang kakaiba siya, nakakatakot siya para sa isang magulang. Nakakatakot na tao."

