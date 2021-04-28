‘Time heals everything’: Heart beams as Chiz and her father finally get along

Heart Evangelista shares a glimpse of her father, Rey Ongpauco, and her husband, Chiz Escudero, who were once at odds, finally getting along, in her latest vlog. YouTube: Love Marie Escudero

MANILA — “I told you, if you do everything right, and you pray a lot, time heals everything.”

These were Heart Evangelista’s words, whispered to her viewers, with her once-warring father and husband getting along in the background.

The heartwarming moment was seen in Evangelista’s recent vlog, chronicling her visit to the new home of her father Rey Ongpauco in Sorsogon, where Escudero sits as governor.

“Ang dalawing lalaki sa buhay ko,” Evangelista was heard saying in an earlier portion of the vlog, where Escudero and Ongpauco were seen talking about plans for dinner.

Interjecting, in jest, Evangelista asked them, “So, bakit kayo nag-away dati?”

“Nag-away? Hindi ko naman siya naging kaaway,” Ongpauco said.

“Bakit hindi ka pumunta sa wedding?” Evangelista pointed out.

“Sayang,” Ongpauco answered, “sana naging bati na kami noon pa.”

Jokingly prompting her husband and her father to hug, the two only laughed.

“Hindi mga emotional! Hindi sila physically expressive!” she said.

When Evangelista and Escudero got married in February 2015, neither of the actress’ parents attended. Two years prior in 2013, they had publicly accused Escudero of being an alcoholic and being controlling of Evangelista, who is 16 years younger than him.

Both Evangelista and Escudero denied her parents’ allegations, straining further the actress’ relationship with her family. For a time, they were estranged, until May 2015 when Evangelista first hinted at having reconciled with her parents.

Evangelista’s recent vlog was the first actual glimpse of warm ties between Escudero and her father. Evangelista’s mother previously appeared to be on good terms with Escudero, as she campaigned for him in the 2016 elections.

