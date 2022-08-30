MANILA -- It's not every day that we see four of the Philippines' top beauty queens in one frame.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, and Miss World 2013 Megan Young had a rare get-together during the Vogue Philippines gala on Monday night.

Verzosa shared a photo of them on Instagram Stories, with the caption: "Queen things only."

(Left to right) Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray, Megan Young, and Kylie Verzosa. Screengrab from Instagram Stories: @kylieverzosa

The former Miss International also had separate photos of her with Wurtzbach and Young.

Screengrab from Instagram Stories: @kylieverzosa

Screengrab from Instagram Stories: @kylieverzosa

Another shot showing the four titleholders was also posted by Young, with the text: "Kisses from your queens."

Screengrab from Instagram Stories: @meganbata

Wurtzbach, for her part, shared an edited version of their photo, which showed them with their respective pageant crowns.

"Love this edit! We need a photo shoot together!" she said in an Instagram Stories post.

Screengrab from Instagram Stories: @piawurtzbach

Wurtzbach, Verzosa, and Young already starred in a photo shoot several times, the latest being their Harper's Bazaar Vietnam cover with Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong.

Earlier this year, Wurtzbach and Gray reunited with their fellow Miss Universe queens in Manila.

Related video: