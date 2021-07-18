Pia, Kylie, Megan, Angelia look stunning in cover of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam

MANILA - Four Filipina beauty queens are the latest cover girls of a well-known Vietnam-based fashion magazine.

As seen on their respective social media posts on Sunday, Pia Wurtzbach, Megan Young, Kylie Verzosa and Angelia Ong are featured on the front page of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam for its 10th anniversary issue.

All four have won the Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International and Miss Earth crowns, respectively, for the Philippines.

In a feature on the magazine’s website, they shared what it meant for all of them to be gracing the cover together.

According to Ong, the joy of being with her beauty queen sisters cannot be described.

“This is also a meaningful gift for our fans, who have always supported and stood by our side for many years,” she said.

Wurtzbach, for her part, considers herself lucky not just for having had the opportunity to win a crown for the Philippines, but also for meeting so many amazing women, like the other three, through her journey.

“My opinion probably also represents the thoughts of many other people: Beauty contests are not just about beautiful clothes. They have become avenues for sharing inspirational stories and fighting for meaningful issues,” she said.

As for Young, she said being able to pull off the photo shoot in the middle of a pandemic is quite amusing.

“I love the energetic feeling that the beauty queens bring. There's always something new. Every time we meet, we have a story to tell. It's great that everyone used to be the face of the Philippines. I love hearing you share your feelings and experiences,” she said.

Verzosa said she had so much fun working with the three as always.

“It's fun to take pictures together. For the first time, the four were together in the same room. But even before that, when discussing the preparations – we clearly shared the same energy. Energy radiates from a desire to achieve a goal, when everyone wants to achieve the best results. Everyone contributes,” she said.

Based on the cover page, Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam tapped Wurtzbach, Young, Verzosa and Ong to help define what it means to be driven, brave, visionary and persistent in this day and age.