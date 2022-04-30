Filipino pageant fans were thrilled on Friday to see the reunion of five Miss Universe winners, including current titleholder Harnaaz Sandhu of India, in the Philippines.

Netizens gushed over some snaps of the reunion of Sandhu with recent Miss Universe winners from the Philippines Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray. South Africa’s Demi Leigh Tebow and Iris Mittenaere of France were also present.

In a lengthy post, Sandhu wrote: “As a contestant and fan, I remember the time I wished so badly to meet one of them... and who knew it would come true that I got to meet each of them together. Not just as a contestant or as a fan, but as one of them, as Miss Universe.”

According to India’s third pageant winner, the event was a morale booster for her as she continues her journey as Miss Universe.

“I’m extremely grateful for this night that made me more passionate about my journey as Miss Universe. Cheers to the unforgettable queens and their unlimited bravery,” Sandhu said.

“A night that I can never forget where the queens united the whole Universe.”

Last Monday, Sandhu arrived in Manila as one of the guests in the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night on April 30.

She reunited with her fellow contestant in the 2021 Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Bea Gomez of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Tebow, who won the title in 2017, and Mittenaere, the 2016 winner, were also in the country as they set to host the coronation night with Wurtzbach, who captured the crown in 2015.

It is not yet clear if Gray will attend the competition on Saturday.