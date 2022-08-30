LOOK: Catriona Gray wears dress made of plastic bottles

MANILA -- "Sustainability but make it Vogue."

Catriona Gray made this statement as she attended the Vogue Philippines gala on Monday using an environment-friendly dress by Jaggy Glarino.

On Instagram, the former Miss Universe said her outfit is made using recycled polyurethane plastic bottles, which were "crafted exquisitely into roses."

"In such awe of how plastic bottles became this sculptural masterpiece," Gray said.

"Such an honor to elevate Filipino talent and creativity on such an exciting event for our country," she added.

Gray graced the Vogue Philippines gala with her boyfriend, actor Sam Milby.

She was also able to catch up with her fellow beauty queens -- Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, and Miss World 2013 Megan Young -- during the event.

