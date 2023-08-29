Valorant’s newest map - Sunset - allows you to explore the City of Angels. Photos courtesy of Riot Games Valorant’s newest map - Sunset - allows you to explore the City of Angels. Photos courtesy of Riot Games Valorant’s newest map - Sunset - allows you to explore the City of Angels. Photos courtesy of Riot Games Valorant’s newest map - Sunset - allows you to explore the City of Angels. Photos courtesy of Riot Games Valorant’s newest map - Sunset - allows you to explore the City of Angels. Photos courtesy of Riot Games Valorant’s newest map - Sunset - allows you to explore the City of Angels. Photos courtesy of Riot Games Valorant’s newest map - Sunset - allows you to explore the City of Angels. Photos courtesy of Riot Games Valorant’s newest map - Sunset - allows you to explore the City of Angels. Photos courtesy of Riot Games Valorant’s newest map - Sunset - allows you to explore the City of Angels. Photos courtesy of Riot Games Valorant’s newest map - Sunset - allows you to explore the City of Angels. Photos courtesy of Riot Games Valorant’s newest map - Sunset - allows you to explore the City of Angels. Photos courtesy of Riot Games Valorant’s newest map - Sunset - allows you to explore the City of Angels. Photos courtesy of Riot Games

Valorant’s newest map allows you to explore the City of Angels.

Riot Games on Tuesday launched its 10th map, Sunset, as part of its 7.04 patch.

Heavily inspired by the structures and vibe of Los Angeles — where Hispanic hero Gekko resides — Sunset is infested with rat corners players can sit on until it’s time to strike (and, perhaps test their trigger discipline.)

“Sunset features several Los Angeles cultural staples including food trucks, art deco and mission style architecture, traffic, a neon sunset and graffiti spotlighting a few local artists,” Riot Games said in a press release.

ABS-CBN News was given a sneak peek on what it’s like to play on Sunset.

Aesthetics

Based on an hour of gameplay, the urban landscape offers bright graffiti, food trucks, and a hint of wreckage, where a gaping hole can be seen and cars are falling down. Sunset offered much of LA’s intricacy in the game, as it is, after all, the home of Riot Games.

But perhaps, what Sunset highlights is how it’s heavy on mid control – something akin to what maps such as Split or Ascent offer.

"Sunset features a mid [lane] that is fairly difficult to control and doesn’t really favor one team or another; it’s generally good for rifle ranges and opens up a bunch of opportunities for whichever team can take it. We expect to see both teams make mid control a central part of their strategy on Sunset," Joe Lansford, lead map designer for Valorant, said in a press release.

With the number of lanes and corners, controller mains can expect to shine, especially for agents who have good retake capabilities such as Harbor.

While Brimstone’s Orbital Strike can practically cover a whole site for retake or for the defuse counter, it’s best to use a double controller comp with him around as you can’t refresh his smokes per round.

Defenders

Sunset offers a lot of corners and structures where Sentinel heroes such as Killjoy, Deadlock and Cypher can set up their tech.

For one, Cypher can set up a one-way smoke in the B market area. In small-sited A, there is ample room to set up trip wires. However, with the number of corners available, it’s best to choose where you should set up your camera wisely, as the camera can’t see from certain angles due to obstruction.

One particular area in the map is the A elbow site, which allows attackers to take up space before planting the spike. With little room at cubby, having characters like Chamber holding his Tour de Force can help you hold the fort at mid if you need to.

Thanks to small spaces enshrouding the sites, though, Killjoy can easily lock it down with her ultimate — which is probably why in a feeble attempt to balance that out, Riot Games made it longer to get her Lockdown ready by adding the ultimate points needed from 8 or 9.

Attackers – where does the ‘nerfed’ Jett fit in all this?

Normally, duelist heroes such as Jett could shine. But with Riot Games’ nerf on her, auto-lockers should think twice before (or maybe, find time to adjust to her new kit) picking her on this map.

Her Tailwind’s dash window has decreased to 7.5 seconds, meaning players will have less time to think where they could dash. Her smokes, manifesting through the Cloudburst, decreases its duration to 2.5 seconds.

But perhaps one of the biggest nerfs is having one less Updraft on her kit. Her old kit would’ve been a viable pick on the map.

Raze, however, finds herself with a new playground through Sunset, as the number of corners allow for more creative ways to use her satchel to move about -– this gives her an advantage over Jett. Another viable option is either Phoenix or Neon, since it has a lot of corners to play on.

Other patch changes

Valorant players can expect to see other patch changes such as the return of Breeze, and the exit of maps such as Fracture and Pearl from the rotation.

Valorant will also introduce the Imperium skin line, another addition to its oriental-themed skins, which includes a sheriff, a judge, a vandal, an operator, and a melee weapon. The line was initially part of the game’s closed beta tests before it launched in 2020.