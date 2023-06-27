Meet the newest Valorant agent, Deadlock, set to release on June 28. Courtesy: Riot Games

MANILA -- If you do not have enough Valorant points to unlock the newest agent, Deadlock yet, fear not because we got you covered.

The Norwegian, the newest in over 20 playable characters, is the sixth Sentinel agent introduced in Riot Games' flagship first-person shooting game.

Deadlock was unveiled in a seven-minute trailer shown during the Valorant Champions Tour: Masters in Tokyo, Japan. Like any other Valorant agent, she has four abilities, including an ultimate that can be pesky for the opponent if left unbothered.

ABS-CBN News was one of the few to be given access to the newest Valorant hero and these were the observations, based on a few custom games with other gaming and esports media.

SKILLSET

Deadlock introduces a new set of unique abilities into the game, such as her first skill, the GravNet, forces enemies to crouch and move slowly once captured.

Her Sonic Sensor -- first in the game -- detects sounds coming from the enemy -- whether it's a reload, a bomb defuse, or the flick of a melee weapon.

Notably, it can detect Yoru's ultimate, the "Dimensional Drift." but it will not be able to stun the Japanese agent while it's invisible to the naked eye.

Her ultimate skill, "Annihilation," enshrouds the enemy into a cocoon, killing the enemy if it goes without being rescued. An opponent will stay inside the cocoon for around 7 to 8 seconds, regardless of where Deadlock will be activating her ultimate skill.

Strafing can help players get by her pesky ultimate. Alternatively, if you have a Yoru clone, you can use that to bait the ultimate out.

Meanwhile, her E skill, the Barrier Mesh, can block character movement. Take it as a Sage wall, but good enough to block off small spaces. However, unlike Sage's huge chunk of an ice wall, the Barrier Mesh allows projectiles such as bullets or flashes to penetrate it.

Based on her skills and various custom gameplay, it was observed that Deadlock could hold the fort in maps like Ascent as long as the site is clear for the spike to detonate.

Deadlock will be available in the Valorant store for 1,000 Valorant Points or through the new transaction system, Kingdom Credits, acquired by playing games and completing weekly objectives.