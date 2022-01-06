Riot Games on Thursday revealed Neon, Valorant's newest agent. Neon is described as Manila-born by the developers. Screenshot courtesy of Riot Games.

MANILA - VALORANT developers Riot Games on Thursday revealed Filipino-born Neon as its newest agent.

In a trailer released in the wee hours of Thursday, Neon could be seen entering her room and uttering the words "Hay buhay (Oh, life)" -- followed by footage of her dashing past enemies and shocking them as Ylona Garcia's "Entertain Me" plays in the background.

Later on, Neon is seen dashing in her room and singing along to the song as she decorates and unpacks her stuff, among which includes an Ylona Garcia poster and a Gilas jersey that she mounted up her wall.

Ahead of the release, Riot Games has published hints that the next Valorant agent would be "Filipino-born."

In fact on Wednesday, Riot Games released a voice trailer of Neon dialing her parents, ending the call with the words: "Sige bye 'nay, 'tay." (Okay goodbye mom, dad.)

The electricity-yielding hero is Valorant's 19th agent, and is expected to be released when Episode 4: Disruption drops this month.