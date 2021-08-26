Photo courtesy of DENR Davao

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Davao region on Wednesday said another new and endemic species of snout beetles were recently discovered in the lowland forest of Mount Hamiguitan, the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mindanao, in San Isidro town, Davao Oriental.

In April, the DENR reported the discovery of new beetle species.

Two more of its kind have been newly described by the scientists, researchers, and entomologists of Central Mindanao University and University of the Philippines in Los Baños.

According to the researchers, the two new and endemic species — M. villalobosae and M. gapudi of the genus Metapocyrtus — are considered one of the most diverse and complex beetle genera.

"Metapocyrtus villalobosae was concluded being distinct from all other beetles for having a wider than long rostrum, the presence of blue to light yellow and gold scale markings and having two unique longitudinal stripes in the apical half of each elytron,” the DENR said in a statement.

Both beetles were said to be found perching on a shrub in the forest.

Photo courtesy of DENR Davao

DENR Region 11 said the Mount Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary remains home to countless, rare and endemic wildlife species.

According to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, Hamiguitan is home to 1,380 species with 341 endemic species, including the critically endangered Philippine eagle and Philippine cockatoo.

The DENR said agency and conservation partners will continue in its protection and conservation efforts for this “nature’s gem”. — With a report from Hernel Tocmo