DENR reports discovery of new snout beetle species in Davao

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Davao has reported the discovery of a new beetle species.

According to Mount Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary (MHRWS) in Davao Oriental, the insect is a snout beetle with bronze scale markings. It was named Metapocyrtus bronsi sp. nov.

The discovery is a result of a biodiversity research conducted by scientists and researchers from Central Mindanao University, the DENR’s long-time conservation partner, the agency said in its Facebook page.

Researchers said that the flightless weevil is one of hundreds of species under the genus Metapocyrtus.

This beetle differs from others because of the yellow gold to bronze scale markings with green to blue scales scattered at the edge of the markings in elytra and pronotum and legs entirely black.

“Under the insect order Coleoptera (Beetles), there are currently two site endemic species in Mt. Hamiguitan, first is Colilodion colongi, and the latest, the Metapocyrtus bronsi,” said Clint Michael Cleofe, a MHRWS-based DENR conservationist.

