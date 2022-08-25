MANILA - Actor and vlogger Kimpoy Feliciano gave his YouTube subscribers a glimpse of his newly purchased property in Tagaytay City.

In his most recent vlog, Feliciano said he just bought a vacation house for his family in Tagaytay a year after he got his dream home in San Mateo, Rizal.

“I just got my house in San Mateo, Rizal but recently, I purchased another house dito naman sa Tagaytay. It’s gonna be our vacation house dito sa Tagaytay,” he said.

In the video, he showed off his two-storey house, which he bought after it was built.

It has a five-foot pool, two bedrooms inside the main house and another one by the garden which Feliciano calls his “sleep out room.”

At the end of the vlog, Feliciano said he hopes to inspire a lot of people who are also dreaming of investing their hard-earned money.

“Ang masasabi ko lang ay keep dreaming. Nothing is impossible. Kayang kaya niyo rin iyan basta tuloy tuloy lang, huwag kayo mawawalan ng pag-asa. Sana ma-inspire kayo sa mga ginagawa ko.”

Meanwhile, in a separate post on Instagram, Feliciano said seeing his Tagaytay vacation house for the first time gave him the same feels he had when he first saw his San Mateo property.

“Nakita ko ang bunga ng lahat ng pagod at hirap na pinagdaanan ko. Narinig ko 'yung mga tawanan at kulitan na iingay sa bahay na to. At naramdaman ko 'yung pagmamahal ng mga taong sumusuporta at naniniwala sa kakayahan ko. I felt HOME again,” he said.

Feliciano said he looks forward to making a lot of memories with his family in their new home.

Feliciano has gained a huge online fanbase over the years. As of writing, he has 1.61 million subscribers on YouTube.

