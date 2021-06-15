LOOK: After years of hard work, vlogger Kimpoy Feliciano gets his dream house

MANILA -- Years of hard work finally paid off for vlogger Kimpoy Feliciano as he got his dream house at the age of 28.

Feliciano gave his social media followers a glimpse of his new home, noting that "God really works in mysterious ways and made things happen for me."

His new house is located in San Mateo, Rizal, as indicated in the vlogger's post.

"I still can't believe I finally own this dream house. Looking back, I remember graduating college and feeling lost, not knowing what to do with my life," Feliciano said.

"During my early years in the industry, I was just renting a place and there were times I was so scared if I would make enough money to pay for my month's rent and bills. But I continued," he added.

"The challenges, struggles, and pain were all worth it and I can't wait to fill this house with so much love and happiness. I'm finally home."

Feliciano has gained a huge online fanbase over the years. As of writing, he has 948,000 followers on Instagram, 4.7 million followers on Facebook, 2.5 million followers on Twitter, and 1.55 million subscribers on YouTube.

He has also dabbled in a few acting projects.

Related video: