LOOK: First family photo of Cong TV, Viy Cortez with Kidlat

MANILA — YouTube stars Cong TV and Viy Cortez posed for the first time with their son, Kidlat, in a goofy shoot.

In an Instagram post, Cortez showed Cong TV wearing a green dress in their famous "Payamansion."

"Sabi ko mag-green siya kase first family pic namin," she said in the caption.

Fans enjoyed the first family photos of the YouTube stars and garnered 180,000 likes and more than 700 comments on the social media platform.

Earlier this month, Cortez and Cong TV welcomed their first baby together.

Cortez and Cong TV are considered among the most popular content creators in the Philippines, boasting of 5.92 million and 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube, respectively.