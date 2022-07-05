YouTube couple Viy Cortez, Cong TV welcome first baby

MANILA -- YouTube couple Viy Cortez and Cong TV welcomed their first baby together.

The good news was confirmed by Cortez's VIYLine Media Group in a social media post on Tuesday afternoon.

They have decided to name the baby boy Kidlat.

Cortez and Cong TV are considered among the most popular content creators in the Philippines, boasting of 5.87 million and 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube, respectively.