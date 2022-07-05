Home > Life YouTube couple Viy Cortez, Cong TV welcome first baby ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 05 2022 02:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- YouTube couple Viy Cortez and Cong TV welcomed their first baby together. The good news was confirmed by Cortez's VIYLine Media Group in a social media post on Tuesday afternoon. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viyline Media Group (@viyline_mediagroup) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viyline Media Group (@viyline_mediagroup) They have decided to name the baby boy Kidlat. LOOK: Viy Cortez shares sonogram of baby Kidlat Cortez and Cong TV are considered among the most popular content creators in the Philippines, boasting of 5.87 million and 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube, respectively. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber celebrity baby Read More: YouTube Viy Cortez Cong TV /life/07/05/22/anthony-tabernas-daughter-zoey-is-now-cancer-free/sports/07/05/22/san-sebastian-boosts-semis-hopes-with-win-over-san-beda/sports/07/05/22/uaap-manansala-not-returning-to-ust-growling-tigers/business/07/05/22/hotels-set-for-recovery-in-asia-pacific-as-borders-reopen/video/news/07/05/22/new-facilities-key-to-stopping-syndicate-activities-in-ph-jails-bucor