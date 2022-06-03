LOOK: Viy Cortez shares sonogram of baby Kidlat

Photos from Viy Cortez's Instagram account

MANILA – The excitement continues to grow for vlogger Viy Cortez as she shared to her legion of followers a sonogram of her baby with Cong TV.

Cortez jokingly told her first baby that they need to work harder to provide baby “Kidlat” sufficient food.

“Mukhang kailangan pa namin magsikap ng daddy mo anak.. mukhang iiyak ka pag wala tayong mga nakatagong pagkain sa ref hahahaha love you anak see you soon,” she said in the caption.

Last December, Cortez became emotional upon finding out that she is finally having a baby with her partner and fellow content creator, Cong TV.

In February, the couple revealed that their first baby is going to be a boy.

"Kaya ako naiyak kasi inaasahan ko talaga, boy. Ina-attract ko talaga boy kasi puro kami girl sa bahay," Cortez said during the gender reveal.

Cortez and Cong TV are considered among the most popular content creators in the Philippines, boasting of 5.77 million and 10 million subscribers on YouTube, respectively.

