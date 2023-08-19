LOOK: Anne Curtis featured in Vogue Korea

Photos from Anne Curtis' Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya star Anne Curtis has been recognized, once again, in the international fashion scene as she got featured in lifestyle magazine Vogue Korea.

Curtis was featured in the magazine as part of the A-list Beauty and Fashion crew for its August APAC issue.

The “It’s Showtime!” mainstay host represented the Philippines in Vogue Korea, alongside other Filipinas in the arts, culture, and fashion.

“@voguekorea thank you so much for the special feature as a-list beauty and fashion crew in your August APAC issue…Proudly alongside fellow Filipinas who love the field and craft of art, culture, fashion and beauty,” she said on Instagram.

“I still love the feel and smell of opening a magazine. Iba pa rin. And hey how gorge is Jhun Ji Hyun on the cover.”

Recently, Curtis also teamed up with her “It’s Showtime” co-host’s Teddy Corpuz and his band Rocksteady for a new track.

Corpuz teased netizens about Rocksteady’s music collaboration with the actress-performer as he dropped a couple of snaps in a recording studio.

The Kapamilya actress also got to meet Sean Hepburn Ferrer during the Manila launch of the "Intimate Audrey" exhibit, which features photographs, fashion drawings, and other memorabilia earlier this month.

Curtis admitted that she could not help but cry during the exhibit as she saw "bits and pieces I would never imagine getting to see in real life."

She previously revealed having a collection of dolls inspired by Hepburn. The host has also been known for channeling the British actress' signature style.

