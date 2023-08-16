

MANILA – Kapamilya host Anne Curtis is not yet done in her music career as she teamed up with her “It’s Showtime” co-host’s Teddy Corpuz and his band Rocksteady for a new track.

Corpuz teased netizens about Rocksteady’s music collaboration with the actress-performer as he dropped a couple of snaps in a recording studio.

“Who’s ready for a new collab single? RKSTDY x @annecurtissmith LETS GO,” he simply wrote in the caption.

In another post, Curtis could be seen enjoying recording her parts for the upcoming song: “Riot sa studio. New collab song with @annecurtissmith x RKSTDY.”

The two artists have yet to give more details about their project.

Curtis has been open about her love for music and is a self-proclaimed non-singer. She, nonetheless, keeps on singing whenever possible especially on “Showtime.”

In fact, she even had a series of concerts at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in the past.

Last month, she even delighted her goddaughter Isabella Rose, child of Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola, when she sang to her a Disney song.

Manzano managed to capture this on video, showing how his daughter was attentively looking at Curtis as she sang “Part of Your World.”

As the true jester that he is, he wrote in the caption: “Sa 6 months nya sa mundong to, first time ko nakita naguluhan anak ko.”

