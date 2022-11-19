Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Celebrating like true-blue Filipinos, “It’s Showtime!” hosts on Saturday took to a karaoke session to mark their 13th anniversary aside from their “Magpasikat” performances.

A traditional Pinoy way of celebration, the noontime show put out a karaoke machine and let the hosts perform various classic videoke songs including the recent trending “birit” music “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw.”

Originally sung by Sheryn Regis before Morissette Amon made her rendition, “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” was chosen by Anne Curtis alongside Jackie Gonzaga and Cianne Dominguez.

Curtis, although a bit hesitant at start, made sure to belt out all the high notes in the song, especially the chorus part that earned standing ovation to some of her fellow hosts such as Vice Ganda.

“Kilala ko ang pagkatao mo, di ka bibitaw sa kantang to,” Vice told Curtis before they performed.

According to Curtis, it was Vice who challenged her to sing it on “Showtime” anniversary.

While it was not the cleanest of all versions, Vice appreciated the effort of Curtis, Gonzaga, and Dominguez, saying: “You brought the house down.”

Curtis also admitted on her Twitter account that “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” was a song only for powerbelters Regis, Amon, and Regine Velasquez.

Confirm po. Ayaw po magpakanta sa iba ung kantang “Gusto ko nang Bumitaw” pang Sheryn , Morisette & Ate Reg lang daw talaga. Hindi na po mauulit! Hahahaahahaha #Magpasikat2022GrandChampion — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) November 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Ogie Alcasid was paired with Ryan Bang to sing “Just Once” while Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, and Ion Perez performed “Pare Ko.”

The group of Amy Perez, Karylle, and Kim Chiu showcased their version of Carpenters’ “Love Me For What I am.” Vice sang “25 Minutes” with comedians Lassy and MC.



