A production member of ‘It’s Showtime’ is moved to tears by the message of Vice Ganda on Thursday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — In a heartfelt moment on “It’s Showtime” on Thursday, one of its hosts and creative pillars Vice Ganda expressed his love, gratitude, and apology to the staff of the noontime program — and surprised them with a Christmas bonus.

The comedy superstar addressed the entire team behind “It’s Showtime” after his “Magpasikat” number with Amy Perez, with an emotional message to mark the show’s 13th anniversary.

“Maraming, maraming salamat. Napakalaki ng ginagawa niyo para sa programang ito. I would personally like to apologize kung meron tayong minsan hindi pagkakaunawaan," he said.

“Lahat ‘yun, nangyayari lang dahil pinpilit nating gampanan ang ating mga obligasyon para sa program, sa audience natin, sa network. Lahat naman ng iyon, all coming from love. Hindi maiiwasan iyon sa isang pamilya," he added.

“I love you and I apologize. Lahat naman tayo may pagkukulang at sablay sa isa’t isa. Ako na muna ang mangunguna — we apologize for our shortcomings. Anniversary natin, eh. Araw natin ito, ng pamilya natin."

Vice Ganda’s statement moved a number from the production team to tears. Cheers then followed when he asked for the current headcount of the “It’s Showtime” crew.

The staff members anticipated correctly, as Vice Ganda made the surprise announcement of pledging P300,000 as “Christmas bonus” for the 300 workers.

“Mamaya, P300,000 para sa inyo, pang-early Christmas bonus!” he said, to jubilant reactions from those inside the studio.

In May this year, Vice Ganda similarly gifted the “It’s Showtime” staff with cash — P5,000 for each of the 130 employees who braved the pandemic to continue mounting the noontime program.

Outside “It’s Showtime,” Vice Ganda also frequently gives away cash from his own pocket, notably as host of “Everybody, Sing!” when contestants fall short of winning the jackpot prize.

