Jackie Chan is Shopee's newest brand ambassador

MANILA -- Shopee on Thursday introduced Jackie Chan is its newest brand ambassador.

A new ad showing the martial arts superstar wearing orange and dancing to the e-commerce platform's jingle was released online for markets in the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil.

In a statement, Chan said he "had a lot of fun" doing his latest commercial, which promotes Shopee's 9.9 sale event.

"I think people of all ages will enjoy the activities and content that we have prepared together. I hope everyone can join us to make the year-end shopping season a memorable one," he said.

Shopee Philippines director Martin Yu gave members of the media a first look at the local version of Chan's ad, where the action star can be heard speaking in Filipino.

"He has lit up movie screens for over seven decades with his action-comedy movies that are certified Hollywood blockbusters," he said. "Our new Shopee superstar is none other than Jackie Chan."

Yu added that Chan will be featured in other upcoming in-app content, including entertainment and games.

