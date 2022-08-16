Photo from Jason Abalos' Instagram account

Actor-turned politician Jason Abalos and fiancé Vickie Rushton brightened the Pantabangan Dam in Nueva Ecija in their prenuptial shoot.

On Instagram, Abalos shared some snaps of their glamorous photoshoot in the scenic dam. He serves as a Board Member in the province

“Pinili ko ang Pantabangan, para maipagmalaki sa lahat ang ganda nito,” Abalos said in the caption.

According to the actor, the old town of Pantabangan sank to make way for the hydroelectric power plant during the time of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Pinalubog ang lumang bayan ng Pantabangan para bigyan-daan ang pagpapagawa ng Hydroelectric Power Plant noong panahon ni President Marcos. Kasabay nito ay nawalan ng sakahan na pangunahing kabuhayan ng mga Pantabangeño,” he continued.

But he noted that the power plant watered nearby farmlands aside from supplying electricity to the many parts of the country.

Abalos invited netizens to visit the place, boasting of its fresh air and beautiful scenery especially during summer.

“Hangang sa ngayon, ang tanging maaasahan na ng mga kababayan ko ay ang palakasin ang turismo. Kaya iniimbitahan ko kayong lahat sa aming bayan. Marami ditong Water sports na pwede gawin,” he said.

“Malinis ang simoy ng hangin at magaganda ang tanawin, twing summer at mababa ang level ng tubig ay nagpapakita ang lumang simbahan sa gitna ng tubig.”

Last June, the couple revealed that they have been engaged after being in a long-term relationship.

A former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, Rushton was crowned Mutya ng Pilipinas International in 2011. She placed first runner-up in the Binibining Pilipinas 2018 pageant, and settled for a Top 15 finish in its 2019 edition.

Abalos, on the other hand, won a seat as a board member in the second district of Nueva Ecija last May.



RELATED VIDEO