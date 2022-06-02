Vickie Rushton, Jason Abalos reveal engagement

MANILA -- Former beauty queen Vickie Rushton is set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend, actor Jason Abalos.

Rushton gave the public a first look at her engagement ring in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"So, Baba and I have been keeping a little secret," she said.

Abalos, for his part, revealed that he proposed to his girlfriend last year.

"Habambuhay ko pasasalamatan ang Panginoon sa buhay mo, Baba. Patugtugin na ang kampana! 9/1/21," he said in the caption.

Last year, Abalos declared that it is time for him and Rushton to start a family, following the end of the latter's pageant journey.

Rushton was an official candidate in the 57th edition of Binibining Pilipinas, which was originally scheduled in May 2020. The coronavirus pandemic, however, delayed the pageant by over a year.

By the time it finally pushed through, Rushton was no longer eligible to compete due to age restrictions.

A former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, Rushton was crowned Mutya ng Pilipinas International in 2011. She placed first runner-up in the Binibining Pilipinas 2018 pageant, and settled for a Top 15 finish in its 2019 edition.

Abalos, on the other hand, won a seat as a board member in the second district of Nueva Ecija last May.