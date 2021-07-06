'Tayo naman': Jason Abalos feels it's time to start family with Vickie Rushton

MANILA -- Now that Vickie Rushton has ended her pageantry journey, her partner, actor Jason Abalos, believes it is now time for them to start their own family.

Abalos said he had just been waiting for Rushton to finally stop joining pageants.

"Matagal na 'kong naghihintay na matapos si Vickie sa pageant. Tingin ko 'yun na ‘yon e," Abalos said during a digital conference for his film "Silab."

"Talagang sabi ko, 'O, tama na ‘yan, hindi ka na pwede. Tayo naman.' Talagang hinayaan ko siyang lumarga at gawin ang lahat ng gusto niya habang dalaga pa siya. So ngayon siguro panahon na para bumuo ng pamilya," he said.

Rushton, who turned 29 in May 2021, had said that she needed "to close this chapter of my life," after speculation she would no longer be eligible by the time Binibining Pilipinas stages its coronation later this week.

"As much as I don’t want to, I need to close this chapter in my life. I thought I was okay but today I realized that I might not be as ok as i thought I was. It finally sunk in that I am no longer part of it. Today, I found myself crying because I am still not ready to let go of this dream but I know I have to and I know God has better plans," Rushton said.

"I never imagined this journey would end this way but maybe it’s time to dream a new dream," she added.

Binibining Pilipinas is the local franchise holder of Miss International, which has an age limit for candidates. According to its pageant director Stephen Diaz, a candidate should be “18 years old by the time she arrives in the host country and should be 28 years old by the pageant night.”

Binibining Pilipinas will crown its winners on July 11, while Miss International is scheduled in November.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC