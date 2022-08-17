Gaming power couple TenZ, Kyedae announced their engagement. Photos courtesy: Kyedae's Facebook page.

MANILA -- Canada-based gaming power couple Tyson "TenZ" Ngo and Kyedae "Kyedae" Schmyko are engaged.

"Happy 3 year anniversary to my fiancé~ cannot wait to grow old with you," Kyedae said on her Facebook page.

On his Twitter account, TenZ revealed that they have been engaged for eight months but chose to keep it a secret until their anniversary.

"Happy 3 year anniversary to the love of my life. It’s crazy how fast time flies when you’re enjoying life. Btw (by the way) we have been engaged 8 months but have kept it a secret until now," the "Sentinels" player said.

Kyedae went to Manila for CONQuest 2022 in July, where she met fans and attended panels. She briefly visited Boracay and chronicled her stay there.

TenZ last competed with Sentinels during North America's Last Chance Qualifiers of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT).

