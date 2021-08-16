LOOK: Barbie Imperial designs dresses for local brand

MANILA -- Barbie Imperial has added another feather to her cap as she designs a collection for a local clothing brand.

Get Spotted unveiled the actress' line of dainty dresses, which are priced at P995 each, over the weekend.

Each is named after a woman whom Imperial admires, including her mother Marilyn, best friends Alexa and Justine, and Teresa Loyzaga, the mother of her boyfriend Diego Loyzaga.

Other pieces were inspired by Imperial's close celebrity friends: Chienna (Filomeno), Ara (Mina), and Angelica (Panganiban).

"Sharing with you my seven designs from my Barbie Imperial x Get Spotted collab. These pieces are named after seven amazing women I admire in my life," Imperial said in an Instagram post.

"I can't wait to see these pieces on you, guys!" she added.

Imperial marked her 23rd birthday early this month with a Barbie-themed photo shoot.

She was one of the stars of the ABS-CBN afternoon drama series "Bagong Umaga," which concluded last April.

Related video: