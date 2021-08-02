LOOK: Barbie Imperial transforms into fashion doll Barbie for birthday shoot

MANILA -- Barbie Imperial hopes to inspire her fans and followers to be whoever they want to be as she channels an iconic fashion doll for her birthday shoot.

The actress transformed into a Barbie doll, complete with blonde hair and a bright pink dress, with matching pink furniture seen in the background.

"You can be anything!" she said in an Instagram post. "Be your own doll, be who you want to be, and live your dream. Let your colorful imagination blossom into a bouquet of playful possibilities."

"I am Barbie."

Imperial turned 23 last August 1.

She was one of the stars of the ABS-CBN afternoon drama series "Bagong Umaga," which concluded last April.

