LOOK: Barbie Imperial transforms into fashion doll Barbie for birthday shoot

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 02 2021 04:53 PM

MANILA -- Barbie Imperial hopes to inspire her fans and followers to be whoever they want to be as she channels an iconic fashion doll for her birthday shoot.

The actress transformed into a Barbie doll, complete with blonde hair and a bright pink dress, with matching pink furniture seen in the background. 

"You can be anything!" she said in an Instagram post. "Be your own doll, be who you want to be, and live your dream. Let your colorful imagination blossom into a bouquet of playful possibilities."

"I am Barbie."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Myrrh Lao To (@myrrhlaoto)

Imperial turned 23 last August 1. 

She was one of the stars of the ABS-CBN afternoon drama series "Bagong Umaga," which concluded last April.

