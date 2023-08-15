MANILA -- The Laguna Provincial Council has approved a resolution declaring drag artist Amadeus Fernando Pagente, also known as Pura Luka Vega persona non grata in the province.

The declaration was made against Vega over his controversial "Ama Namin" performance last month.

"We have successfully declared Mr. Amadeus Fernando Pagente aka Pura Luka Vega as persona non grata in our beloved province," Laguna board member Christian Niño Lajara shared through a Facebook post Monday.

"... it is our duty to uphold the values of respect and dignity towards our fellow individuals. We should not tolerate any attacks or disrespect towards our cultures and beliefs," he added.

The local official noted that the resolution which was unanimously approved by members of the Laguna Provincial Council, is a reminder to everyone that "being a celebrity or personality should never be an excuse to offend or insult our traditions and beliefs."

"By declaring Persona Non Grata, we are reminding everyone that being a celebrity or personality should never be an excuse to offend or insult our traditions and beliefs. The province of Laguna stands united with other local governments in expressing our dismay and disappointment,by declaring through a resolution that Mr. Amadeus Fernando Pagente is Persona Non Grata. Thank you all, and let us continue to promote a peaceful community with respect for one another," he shared.

Aside from Laguna, Pagente was earlier declared persona non-grata in the local governments of Cagayan de Oro, Manila, General Santos, Floridablanca in Pampanga, Toboso in Negros Occidental, and the province of Bukidnon over the performance.