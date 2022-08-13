Married women should be eligible for Miss Universe, says Pinay pageant partner

Filipina skin care specialist Olivia Quido. ABS-CBN News

For the fourth straight year, Filipina skin care specialist Olivia Quido has been renewed by the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) as its beauty partner.

“Super grateful, grabe to be given this opportunity and privilege,“ Quido told ABS-CBN News at her homecoming party Saturday in Mandaluyong.

“I am a very proud Filipina, gusto kong ipakita sa lahat na kaya nating magpaganda ng mga beautiful ladies around the world,” she added.

“I’m currently formulating an original Miss Universe skincare under my name,“ said the Los Angeles USA-based Quido, who will fly next week to Thailand upon the invitation of the Miss Universe Thailand franchise.

Quido said no host country as of yet, has been chosen by the MUO for the 2022 edition of the pageant

“The options include the US, Latin America, and Asia. Kausap ng MUO ang tourism officials of the prospective host countries, “ said Quido who will also travel to the Middle East for other Miss Universe-related events.

Her sojourn comes amid talks that the Miss Universe pageant is transitioning into a pageant that will also welcome married women and women with children beginning in 2023.

The MUO has yet to release an official statement on the issue but Quido said she is aware of and favors the supposed change of direction of the pageant.

“Nagulat lang ako kasi after 71 years, papalitan ang rules,“ Quido told ABS-CBN News.

“Ang dami pa rin kasi akong alam sa 21 to 28 age group na gustong sumali sa Miss Universe pero nare-restrict lang because they are married o may anak. So I think they are for equality now.”

“I’m okay with that, for other women to showcase their beauty and talent. Pinag-aralan nila 'yon, nga research at nag-survey sila, 'yun ang lagi nilang naririnig, sana pwede din 'yung may anak na in that aga group. So I think they are also for inclusivity,” she said.

Quido, meanwhile, is positive about the winnability of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi. “Sobrang ganda niya,“ she said.

“Total package si Celeste! We will see how the other candidates present themselves.”

RELATED VIDEO: