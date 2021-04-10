Pinay beauty expert Olivia Quido is official skin care partner of Miss Universe again

Photo from Olivia Quido Instagram account

Filipina beauty specialist Olivia Quido has again been chosen as a skin care partner of the Miss Universe 2021 pageant.

“I am so blessed because it is a trusted pageant. Yung idea na ipagkatiwala sa ‘yo skin care ng 80 plus candidates is a big thing for me. Excited na ako,” Quido told ABS-CBN News in a virtual interview Saturday.

Quido will hold a seminar for skin care maintenance in a bubble setting with the Miss Universe candidates at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on May 11, ahead of the coronation finals on May 16.

“I am also proud to be a Filipino who was able to dream big and reach this far pagkatapos ng maraming failures,” said Quido, who made her debut as a Miss Universe beauty partner in 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

She was the official skin care partner of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants in 2020. “Tayong mga Pinoy known naman talaga sa beauty, tayo pa ang magpapaganda sa kanila.”

“Imagine ang daming brands na puwedeng i-consider, ang daming gustong pumasok, tayo pa ang napili,” she exclaimed. “They’re really very picky when it comes to partners. Ang alam ko nga ilan lang kami including Sherri Hill, Moab and Chi.”

Better known by her moniker ‘Miss O’ in the US, Quido was a Filipino immigrant who struggled to build a skin clinic in southern California beginning 2003. With $1,500 (approximately P72,800) in initial investment, she was able to run a small shop in Cerritos, California.

She quickly became known among the Filipino-American community as the go-to skin care provider of the likes of Angel Locsin, Ruffa Gutierrez, KC Concepcion, Claudine Barretto, Venus Raj, Shamcey Supsup, Pia Wurtzbach and other beauties.

Her big break came when her skin formulation was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for doctors’ use.

She also made a red carpet debut at the 46th Emmy Award Academy where she was officially invited to the Emmy Lounge Gifting Suite for stars, producers, media outlets and influencers.

“Parang dumaan ako sa butas ng karayom dito sa America kasi the FDA has very stringent standards before my skin formulation was approved,” she recalled. “Ang gusto ko din kasi ayaw kong gumawa ng adobo at sinigang na masarap o ok lang. Dapat talagang masarap.”

“One of my most unforgettable experiences was at the Miss Universe in Atlanta when we were in one room with Catriona Gray and national pageant directors all over the world. All these races - the networking was unbelievable,” she recalled citing demands for her products from Armenia, Laos, Mauritius, Venezuela and other countries.

Quido also disclosed that she made sure she and her husband were vaccinated for COVID-19 before she renewed her partnership with Miss Universe this year.

“We had Pfizer vaccines last month,” she said. “We will also follow all pageant health protocols in Miami, including undergoing COVID tests and complying with quarantine rules.”

Quido also related that for safety and social distancing purposes, only three candidates in one table will be allowed in her May 11 beauty and glowing skin seminar with the 80 plus contestants at the ballroom of the hotel.

Quido is set to meet Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Matteo and other candidates in a few days for a Miss U audio visual presentation. She considers Matteo a strong contender.

“Her aura is very nice, she’s relatable and a good storyteller. I felt her inner beauty when she related the story of her family and her search for her father.”

Quido also expressed her wish for the country to overcome the scourge of the pandemic.

Citing how she kept the faith during her hungry years in California, she said, “Huwag tayo mawalan ng pag-asa. All things work together for the good. The Lord knows the beginning and the end.”

