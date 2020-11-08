Pinay beauty specialist is Miss Universe Chile and USA 2020 judge and patron

MANILA - After the selection of Catriona Gray as one of the judges of Miss Universe Colombia 2020 this month, another Pinay was chosen to sit as judge at the Miss Universe Chile pageant on November 20.

California-based skin specialist Olivia Quido-Co was chosen as one of the jurors of the tilt’s evening gown showcase and no make-up skin preliminary competition.

A Filipino immigrant, Quido struggled to build a skin clinic in southern California beginning 2003. With $1,500 in initial investment, she was able to run a small shop in Cerritos.

She quickly became known among the Filipino-American community as the go-to skin care provider of the likes of Angel Locsin, Ruffa Gutierrez, KC Concepcion, Claudine Barretto, Venus Raj, Shamcey Supsup, Pia Wurtzbach and other beauties.

Her career turnaround came when her skin formulation was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for doctors’ use.

She also made red carpet debut at the 46th Emmy Award Academy where she was officially invited to the Emmy Lounge Gifting Suite for stars, producers, media outlets and influencers.

In 2019, Quido hit big time when she was chosen as the official skin care of Miss Universe in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I am honored and humbled to judge Miss Universe Chile 2020 alongside Miss Universe Gabriela Isler and other personalities," Quido told ABS-CBN News in a virtual media conference with Philippine media Sunday.

“Hindi ko talaga ine-expect dahil I only prayed that our beauty products be known globally,” she added.

Quido was also chosen by the Miss Universe USA 2020 and Miss Teen USA 2020 pageants as their official skin care provider.

“Parang dumaan ako sa butas ng karayom dito sa America kasi the FDA has very stringent standards before my skin formulation was approved,” she recalled. “Ang gusto ko din kasi ayaw kong gumawa ng adobo at sinigang na masarap o ok lang. Dapat talagang masarap!”

Quido, better known by her moniker ‘Miss O’ in the US, said she will apply judicious standards in choosing the potential winners of Miss Universe Chile. One of the special prizes up for grabs is the “Miss O” award for best skin.

“I want to see natural beauty. Kasi ngayon madali nang magpa-enhance, although I don’t have anything against it. It’s everyone’s prerogative. But for me, mas maganda nakikita yung gandang original,” she said.

Gray, Miss Universe 2018, is one of her standards of beauty. “Nakaka-in love talaga ang mukha. Kahit walang make-up, sobrang ganda,” she said.

Quido also cites Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Matteo as a refreshing discovery.

“I was able to interview [her] before the coronation because I also took care of the skin needs of the candidates. What made the big difference was her stage presence at the finals," she said.

Beyond the commercial push of products, Quido gives a simple reminder for skin maintenance for everyone.

“Hindi ka pwedeng matulog nang hindi naghuhugas ng mukha,“ she said.

She also stressed the power of prayers and spiritual peace. Up to now, Quido practices tithing or giving part of her earnings to her church, a vow that has strengthened her faith in God’s graciousness to her during her hungry years in California.

Aside from her objective to penetrate the Philippines and other international markets, Quido also hopes to share her skin care program someday to Julia Barretto, Heart Evangelista and Kathryn Bernardo.