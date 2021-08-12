Days after announcing her pregnancy, Katarina Rodriguez flaunted her growing baby bump in a newly released photo from her maternity shoot.

The former Miss World Philippines posed in a red off-shoulder dress by Francis Libiran, revealing that the designer to the stars will also serve as her baby's "ninong" or godfather.

"My biggest dream come true," she said of her journey to motherhood.

"Maternity dress by Ninong," she added.

More photos from Rodriguez's maternity shoot were uploaded on the Instagram page of Libiran, showing the former beauty queen in a pink flowy dress with a halter top, and a green dress with floral accents.

In her latest vlog, Rodriguez said she has been keeping her pregnancy secret for the past several months.

She has been living in Siargao with her boyfriend, businessman Niño Barbers, for almost two years.

Rodriguez represented the Philippines in Miss World 2018 and Miss Intercontinental 2017.

The former "Asia's Next Top Model" finalist has also dabbled in showbiz, appearing in shows such as "Make It With You" with Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.

