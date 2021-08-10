MANILA -- Former Miss World Philippines Katarina Rodriguez happily announced that she is set to become a mother for the first time.

In her latest vlog, Rodriguez said she has been keeping her pregnancy with her boyfriend, businessman Niño Barbers, secret for the past several months.

The two have been living in Siargao together for almost two years.

"I'm so excited to share the big announcement that I have, this secret that I've been keeping for the past seven months, eight months. And that secret is I'm pregnant," she said.

The former beauty queen gave a glimpse of her journey to becoming a first-time mother, from taking the pregnancy test to flaunting her growing baby bump.

She also showed her sonogram, as well as highlights of her relationship with Barbers.

Rodriguez represent the Philippines in Miss World 2018 and Miss Intercontinental 2017.

The former "Asia's Next Top Model" finalist has also dabbled in showbiz, appearing in shows such as "Make It With You" with Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.

