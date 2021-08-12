MANILA -- "Words can't express how grateful I am," said Dindi Pajares as she celebrated her latest achievement as the Philippines' delegate in Miss Supranational 2021.

The beauty queen took to social media on Thursday to announce that she is advancing to the second round of Supra Chat, a pre-pageant competition where candidates get the opportunity to answer questions from reigning Miss Supranational Anntonia Porsild.

Pajares was the winner in the seventh group, which also included representatives from Ghana, Namibia, Romania, Rwanda, Sweden, Thailand, and England.

The result was based on both public votes and judges' scores.

"Thank you so much for your unfailing love and unwavering support. It is truly appreciated," Pajares said.

Pajares, along with the winners from other groups, will take part in the second semifinal round of Supra Chats.

The winner of the pre-pageant event will be able to secure a spot in the Miss Supranational 2021 Top 24.

Pajares also has the chance to automatically make it to the Top 12 if she gets the most number of fan votes on the Miss Supranational mobile app.

Pajares is already in Poland for the Miss Supranational 2021 coronation night, which is set to be held on August 21.

She was designated Miss Supranational Philippines through voting by her fellow Miss World Philippines candidates.

