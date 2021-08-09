It was Dindi Pajares' turn to answer questions from reigning Miss Supranational Anntonia Porsild as one of the candidates of this year's pageant.

In a virtual huddle over the weekend, the Filipina beauty queen and other delegates were asked two questions each.

In the first round, Porsild asked Pajares: "What do you want to be remembered as?"

The Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 titleholder replied that she wants to be known as "someone who never gave up."

"I tried so many times just to get the Miss Supranational crown. I failed twice [in] getting my dream crown... but here I am right now, I am representing my country," she said.

"I want people to remember that yes, I failed, but it doesn't mean that I am a failure," Pajares stressed. "It only means that I haven't succeeded yet."

"And now, I am living my dream. I am representing my country, I am wearing the sash of Miss Philippines, and I'm just so grateful and so blessed, and I'm really excited to meet my Supra family."

For her second question, Pajares was asked about "what should be kept private and why."

She mentioned one's relationship with loved ones and family, noting that most people tend to share everything on social media.

"Right now, we have a tendency to share everything on our social media accounts. whenever we're traveling we want to share it to others, our location, what we are eating, everything, literally everything," she said.

"And I think you have to put a balance with your public and your private life, especially when it comes to your family... because sometimes other people they hurt your loved ones," she added.

Pajares is already in Poland for the Miss Supranational 2021 coronation night, which is set to be held on August 21.

She was designated Miss Supranational Philippines through voting by her fellow Miss World Philippines candidates.

