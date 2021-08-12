Dindi Pajares is hoping that her friends and social media followers will help her secure a spot in the Top 12 of Miss Supranational 2021.

In an Instagram post, the Filipina beauty queen shared the steps on how to vote for her in the Miss Supranational mobile app, which is available on Google Play and App Store.

"Once again I am knocking in your kind heart and immeasurable generosity to support me on my Supra journey," she said.

"Please vote and help me to advance to the Top 12 of Miss Supranational 2021," she added. "There is one free vote available, however you can still avail more votes by purchasing your preferred amount of token. Thank you."

Pajares is already in Poland for the Miss Supranational 2021 coronation night, which is set to be held on August 21.

She was designated Miss Supranational Philippines through voting by her fellow Miss World Philippines candidates.

