MANILA -- Socialite Tessa Prieto has spoken up for the first time about her split with her husband of 26 years, businessman Dennis Valdes.

In an interview with the entertainment website Pep, Prieto described the process of moving forward as "very painful."

She said she "felt the betrayal," but did not give further details about the reason behind their split.

"But in the end, after a year and a half, I decided, ay, it's time that it wasn't mine to fix but mine to let go," she said.

According to the Pep article, Prieto and Valdes parted ways a year after their silver anniversary last June 24, 2019.

And while she went through a "very traumatic and negative" experience, the socialite said she has no regrets as she had a "wonderful" marriage for 26 years.

She said she has no plans of speaking negatively about her spouse in public, and that they are still on speaking terms as they co-parent their four children.

"I think, you know, things happen, and I’m one not to bash my husband. He's still the father of my kids. I love him so. But, you know, we have moved on," Prieto said.

"Mine is like… I don't want to share it with all the negativity. Because I'm not coming from a broken, awful marriage. I'm just coming from… may nangyari lang… alam mo 'yun?" she added, not giving further details.

When asked if she and Valdes have already gone through an annulment, Prieto replied: "It's very long and very painful. So, I will see. Pause muna on that side. I'll take care of my heart first. Let it flow lang muna."

"If ever, siguro it's called separation of properties. So, that's what we are doing," she continued. "But not 'yung annulment. No annulment, but separation of properties, wherein what's his is his, what's mine is mine. Whatever, we eventually give it to the kids. I need to protect my kids."

