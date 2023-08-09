Fashion designer-turned-visual artist Jef Albea is gearing up for his very first art exhibit in Cebu next week.

The "TIMELESS: An Art Exhibit by Jef Albea" promises to be one of his biggest shows ever. It's his first in the "Queen City of the South" and also his comeback show after a string of exhibits overseas.

“First of all, I have lots of Cebuano clients na matagal na akong inaantay mag show sa Cebu! They are very supportive and inspiring,” he says.

“After my Canada, Qatar, New York, Paris, Milan, Thailand shows, I am very excited to showcase my works again sa sarili kong bansa. Honestly, I will never reach wherever I am now kung hindi dahil sa Pilipinas at mga Pilipino.”

He will be bringing some of his iconic pieces and new artworks for art enthusiasts to enjoy.

“I am very excited to showcase my first-ever collection of larger figures, more intricate designs, Philippine-themed sculptures!”

Needless to say, Jef is feeling the pressure, not just because this is his homecoming show, but because Cebu is home to the best designers (fashion and furniture) in the country like Kenneth Cobonpue and Cary Santiago, so Albea is aware that Cebuanos has the nose and keen eye for art.

“Cebuanos and Cebu-based designers are very talented, and I am too! I’m nervous but more on excited to share my talent and arts to inspire. I invited them and they are very supportive to visit the show too! I am really grateful.”



"TIMELESS: An Art Exhibit by Jef Albea" will be held on August 19 at the NUSTAR Resorts and Casino in Cebu.