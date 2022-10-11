Filipino artist Jef Albea's sculptures stolen in Paris

MANILA -- Filipino visual Artist Jef Albea had a successful showcase at the International Contemporary Art Fair 2022 in Paris last September 23.

His artworks were featured by the prestigious Van Gogh Art Gallery at the Paris Expo.

One of the featured artworks was Albea’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, which got a lot of attention during its showcase.

After the Expo, Albea made a sidetrip to Milan to attend the much-publicized fashion week and met with some clients.

While away, his artworks were handled by the Van Gogh Art Gallery staff and had it safe-kept at a five-star hotel where members of the staff were checked-in.

But when he returned to Paris, he was greeted with bad news that some of his sculptures were stolen.

“When I arrived back in Paris, my team went to the hotel and looked for the artworks. Kulang ng tatlo. Nagalit pa sila (hotel staff) sa akin and they told me that maybe someone stole the artworks dahil full of diamonds and crystals daw,” he narrated.

The three stolen artworks cost more than P600,000. Furious and puzzled, Albea kept on asking the staff what happened.

He added, “They pushed me away, they even contacted the police. They screamed at me and to my surprise, told me after 3 hours, ‘Sorry, we lost them.’”

Everything was a blur for Albea, who was in search for answers but felt he had no chance of getting the artworks back. The language barrier made it even harder. But he was eager to find out the truth behind the stolen pieces.

“Naalala ko how I fought for everything (in my career) since I started designing clothes to doing art. Naalala ko lahat ng pagod ko and sleepless nights in New York and Paris just to finish everything para mapakita ko na may representation ang Pilipinas sa art fair and Paris Expo.”

“Bumalik ako at sinabi ko na hindi ako aalis sa hotel hangga’t hindi ko nalalaman ang totoong nangyari. I asked for CCTV footages but they refused to show them to me. Nilakasan ko ang boses ko at pinaglaban ko ang karapatan ko dahil alam kong wala naman akong nagawang mali or labag sa batas nila.”

It was then when the manager went up to him and admitted that one of their employees stole the artworks, as seen in the CCTV footage.

Albea said the manager apologized for what happened and immediately fired the employee who stole the artworks.

As for the stolen pieces, the hotel refused to pay for it. They wanted the employee to shoulder the payment but Albea found out that the suspect was just earning 800 euros a month and it would be impossible for her to pay the dues.

After getting a big sigh of relief from uncovering the truth, he said: “I just told the hotel management na they have to treat everyone fairly. No matter what color, no matter what gender at kahit anong estado sa buhay, they have to treat people na magkakaparehas and always offer help and kindness.”

Albea left the hotel and decided not to ask the employee to pay for the artworks anymore.

“I realized, masarap sa pakiramdam na pinaglaban ko ang karapatan ko, nalaman ko ang katotohanan at hindi ako nagpatalo kahit nag-iisa ako laban sa napakaraming Pranses na pinagtatawanan ako.”

Albea realized that this incident can happen to anyone. But it was the unfair treatment and complete disregard and insult that he experienced from the hands of the hotel staff that baffled him.

He wasn’t able to recover the stolen pieces, but he learned a valuable lesson in finding courage to fight for what’s right and his rights, no matter where in the world you may be.