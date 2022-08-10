Photo courtesy of PUMA Korea

Sports brand PUMA announced Wednesday it picked K-pop boy band NCT 127 as its new ambassadors in the Asia Pacific region.

In a statement, PUMA said the 9-member act would be active in promoting the brand in 15 Asian and Oceanian countries.

"Based on the strong influence, passion, and creativity of NCT 127, we plan to conduct various campaigns and communicate with fans and consumers all across APAC," a representative for PUMA said.

The company added it picked NCT 127 "in consideration of the rapidly emerging status of K-culture around the world."

NCT 127, which debuted in 2016, is part of the much larger male act NCT under top K-pop company SM Entertainment. Its hit songs include "Cherry Bomb" (2017), "Superhuman" (2019), "Kick It" (2020), and "Favorite (Vampire)" (2021).

The band is preparing to release a new album in September, according to reports.

