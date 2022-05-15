MANILA – Vice President Leni Robredo and her daughters Aika, Tricia and Jillian spotted the K-pop group NCT 127 on Sunday, according to Frankie Pangilinan.

Pangilinan said on Twitter that she learned about it after Jillian sent her pictures of the group. Pangilinan has developed closeness with the Robredos as her father, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, is also with the vice president's Liberal Party and the latter's running mate in Halalan 2022.

The sighting of NCT 127 supposedly happened during the Robredos’ layover as they make their way to the United States.

“JILL JUST SENT ME PICS OF NCT 127??? THE ROBREDOS JUST CASUALLY SAW THEM AT THE AIRPORT??? WHAT IS THIS ALTERNATE DIMENSION????” Pangilinan wrote.

When Pangilinan’s followers asked her to post the pictures, she said she would ask permission from Jillian first. She said, though, that the Robredos are already on the second leg of their flight.

NCT 127 is one of the sub-units of NCT, a popular boy band under SM Entertainment whose 23 members are divided into smaller groups.

Robredo and her daughters are attending Jillian's graduation at the New York University.

The vice president noted in a Facebook post that this was the first time she is able to travel with her family with no work to take care of since the death of her husband, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jesse Robredo, in 2012.

Robredo and Sen. Pangilinan lost in the May 9 elections, based on unofficial tally of votes sourced from the Comelec server.

