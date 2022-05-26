MANILA — The members of popular K-pop boy band NCT Dream are the new endorsers of Penshoppe, the local clothing brand announced Thursday.

On its social media pages, the brand posted a 33-second video of its photoshoot with members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

Say hello to the newest members of Team PENSHOPPE, NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) - as they make dreams colorful in pieces from our latest collection!



Shop the collection: https://t.co/ZJXnK65y1s#PENSHOPPExNCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/y5z9bTg3NJ — PENSHOPPE (@PENSHOPPE) May 26, 2022

In a statement, Penshoppe said the septet was endorsing its "Color" collection, featuring pieces "that come in vibrant hues accentuated with polychromatic details."

"For the members and I, fashion is all about authentic and fearless self-expression, and we are delighted to be representing a brand like Penshoppe that fully embodies that," Mark said in a statement.

"We can't wait to see our fans again over there in the Philippines. There are a lot of exciting things with Penshoppe coming their way," vocalist Haechan added.

The announcement comes ahead of NCT Dream's visit to Manila, as one of performing acts at the "Begin Again K-pop Edition" concert at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

A day after the show, the band will release "Beatbox," a repackage of its second studio album "Glitch Mode."

Debuting in 2016 under SM Entertainment, NCT Dream is a "sub-unit" of the larger boy band NCT, whose 23 members are split into smaller teams.

Other Korean celebrities who have served as Penshoppe ambassadors include Korean actors Song Kang and Han So Hee, and Blackpink's Lisa.